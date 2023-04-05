New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Veteran actor and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday interacted with Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda in the national capital.

"BJP national president JP Nadda had an insightful interaction with veteran actor and chief of Janasena Party, Pawan Kalyan. They exchanged ideas on working together for the betterment of the nation and discussed various topics of national importance in great depth," the BJP said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8, 9.

The veteran actor was on a two-day-long visit to the national capital.

The development comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled next year and

Also Read | Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Delhi Police To Regulate Celebrations in Jahangirpuri Which Witnessed Violence in 2022.

Pawan Kalyan had backed the TDP-BJP alliance in the 2014 elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha. Kalyan's Jana Sena had not contested the polls but the actor had campaigned for the alliance and addressed a few public meetings along with PM Narendra Modi and Chandrababu Naidu.

Jana Sena had later parted ways with both BJP and TDP for not granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh as committed at the time of the bifurcation of the state in 2014. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)