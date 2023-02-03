Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) The University of Jammu organised a discussion on "Public Relations Strategies, Digital Landscape and Audiences" here on Friday for the students of its journalism and media studies department.

The department is actively committed to providing practical exposure to the students by regularly organising interactive sessions with academia and industry experts.

"This will help the media students to gain opportunities both locally and nationally," Incharge Head of the department Garima Gupta said.

"It is very important for budding journalists to connect with different people in their surroundings and that public relations involves consistent effort in order to develop and maintain good relations with its various publics," she said.

The speakers also shared their views on how women are coming forward and taking up challenges in the field of journalism.

