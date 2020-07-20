New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A Judge posted at Karkardooma District Courts complex here tested positive for COVID-19, a circular has said.

According to the circular issued by District Judge Sanjay Sharma, Additional Sessions Judge S K Gautam tested positive for the contagion on July 15 and has gone into quarantine for 14 days.

The Judge had last attended the court on July 8, said the circular issued on July 16.

It said that the court officials and other persons, who came in close contact with the Judge on July 8 have been advised to closely monitor their health for 14 days and take all necessary precaution as per the advisory/guidelines issued by the Government of India.

The In-Charge of the Care Taking Branch has been directed to carry out sanitisation, disinfection and deep cleaning of the Judge's courtroom, his chamber and the Ahlmad room, it said.

All the six district courts in the national capital have been functioning in a restricted manner since March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

