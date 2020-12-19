Pilibhit (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A judge posted at a Nainital court and his driver were injured when their car collided head-on with a mini truck here on Saturday evening, police said.

According to police, the accident took place near the Bari crossing in the Gajraula police station area around 5.30 pm.

They were going towards Lucknow at the time of the accident.

The injured have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Varanasi and an additional sessions judge in the Nainital district courts.

His driver has been identified as D K Tiwari.

Citing doctors, Inspector Shrikant Dwivedi said both are out of danger.

