Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A special POCSO court here on Thursday extended the judicial custody of two accused up to August 4 in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of children in an ashram.

The accused ashram owner, Mahant Bhagti Bhushan Govind Maharaj and his disciple Krishan Mohan Das appeared in court where Special Judge Sanjiv Tiwari extended their judicial custody up to August 4 in the case.

According to prosecution lawyer Dinesh Sharma, the ashram owner and his disciple were arrested on July 9 for allegedly sexually harassing the children and forcing them to do labour in the religious place located in Shukertal in the district.

The case came to light when 10 children were freed and later underwent medical examination which showed that four boys had been sexually harassed inside the ashram, Sharma said.

