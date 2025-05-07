By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): In the wake of Operation Sindoor, India's judiciary has expressed strong support and admiration for the Indian Armed Forces. The strategic counter-terrorism mission, which targeted several terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was hailed as a bold and necessary action to safeguard national security.

Prominent judges from India's judiciary weighed in, acknowledging the courage and commitment of the forces involved.

Justice Suryakant praised the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery and dedication, stating that every citizen should feel proud of their service. He particularly commended their fearless approach in dismantling a base linked to anti-India activities, reinforcing their crucial role in protecting the nation.

Delhi High Court Judge Justice Saurabh Banerjee echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the expertise and effort demonstrated by the military. He highlighted how the Indian Army has taken its motto--"With You. For You. Always."--to an even greater level, working with the whole nation, for the whole nation, and for the everlasting welfare of the country.

Former Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna voiced concern over the developments in the Indian subcontinent, describing the situation as worrisome. He asserted that the government's decision to launch Operation Sindoor.

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The information was shared in the media briefing consisting of foreign secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi. While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that the 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

During the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of 2008 Mumbai attacks received training.Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed. (ANI)

