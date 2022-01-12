Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 12 (ANI): To boost the enthusiasm of youth towards Judo, the Jammu and Kashmir Judo Association in collaboration with Sports Council has been organizing Judo Championships in which matches are conducted under the supervision of professional coaches and trainers.

Judo is a dynamic combat sport that demands both physical prowess and great mental discipline. It doesn't involve kicking, punching or striking techniques of any kind. All it uses are the forces of balance, power and movement with an attempt to subdue each other.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Delhi: E-passes for Essential Services Valid for Entire Duration of Weekend, Night Curfew, Says DDMA.

Shafqat Shafi, Judo Coach of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council said, "Judo is a tough game but players who love challenges enjoy it a lot."

"Everyone cannot step into this sport. Only those who are quite influenced by the game take interest in it," Shafi said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Security Breach: SC Sets Up 5-Member Committee Headed by Former Judge Indu Malhotra.

The love for Judo among Kashmiri youngsters is helping to channelize their energy in right direction which will be beneficial for them as well as for society. The strenuous training sessions are keeping them fit both physically as well as mentally, he added.

Abdul Haidi, a Judo player from Srinagar said, "Judo is an Olympic game and has a lot of scope."

"In this, there is not just the involvement of one body part, like in Taekwondo and Wushu where there are only kicks and punches. But in Judo, whole body from feet to mind analyze what would be the next move of the opponent," Haidi said.

Another Judo player from Srinagar, Mansha said that "Judo teaches us self-defence along with mannerism. There are no harsh movements involved in it. There are no such moves that can cause pain. If Judo tournaments are organised on regular basis, they will attract more youngsters."

In recent years, Jammu and Kashmir has been laying immense stress on equipping children with various forms of martial arts by hosting tournaments or by organizing workshops.

If this continues, soon the union territory will be able to produce a number of martial arts players for the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)