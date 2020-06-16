Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Junaid Azim Mattu Loses No-confidence Motion in Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Removed as Mayor

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 11:07 PM IST
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Junaid Azim Mattu on Tuesday lost a no-confidence motion moved against him by some corporators, thereby losing his position of Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Mattu took to Twitter to announce his defeat.

Also Read | Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

"The vote of 'No Confidence Motion' against me, and the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) has been passed in the SMC with 42 votes out of 70. The BJP, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and some independents have polled against the JKPC and Congress abstaining whip where 28 corporators abstained," Mattu tweeted.

"I respect the verdict of the Corporation. The seemingly unthinkable seems to have happened as JKNC and BJP have come together in Srinagar. But more on that later. Time to spend some time with my family after nearly four months of our war against COVID-19," he added.

Also Read | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Will Be Tested Against for COVID-19 on Wednesday: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Mattu further said: "I express gratitude to JKPC especially our Chairman Sajad Lone Sahab as well as my JKPC colleagues in SMC! I also express gratitude to JKPCC Congress President Ghulam Ahmad Mir and colleagues from INC who voted for me. I'll continue to work with you and uphold your trust!" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

