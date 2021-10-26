Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): Junior doctors of Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday staged a silent protest on the hospital premises, after a female duty doctor on Monday was injured when a ceiling fan fell on her head in the hospital.

The duty doctor was in the dermatology department when she got the head injury. She was immediately admitted into the same hospital for treatment.

Further, the junior doctors protested in a unique way by wearing helmets while attending duties.

Doctors alleged the government was negligent in taking care of the building and submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent to look into the matter. (ANI)

