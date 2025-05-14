New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Justice BR Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India today, marking a significant milestone in the country's judicial history. After taking oath, Justice Gavai paid floral tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar, symbolising his respect for the founding fathers of the nation and the Constitution.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including senior judges of the Supreme Court, government officials, and members of the legal fraternity. Justice Gavai's appointment as the Chief Justice of India was confirmed by the President of India, following the recommendation of the outgoing Chief Justice.

As the new Chief Justice, Justice Gavai will lead the judiciary in upholding the Constitution and ensuring justice for all citizens. His tenure is expected to be marked by significant challenges and opportunities for the judiciary.

"I pay my respects to Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar, who have been the guiding lights for our nation and our Constitution," Justice Gavai said after his swearing-in.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday, with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office at ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Notably, Justice Gavai is the first Buddhist to hold this esteemed position.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and several other Union Cabinet ministers.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and former President of India Ram Nath Kovind also remain present in the oath ceremony.

Justice Gavai succeeds former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, who retired a day earlier, paving the way for his successor. His tenure as Chief Justice of India is expected to last for approximately six months. The swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished legal and political personalities, including sitting Supreme Court and High Court judges, retired Chief Justices, and former Supreme Court judges.

Several leading legal experts, government officials, and political figures also attended the event. Justice Gavai is the second Chief Justice of India from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, following Justice K. G. Balakrishnan, who served between 2007 and 2010.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, Maharashtra. He began his legal career on March 16, 1985, and initially practised with Raja S Bhonsale, a former Advocate General and High Court judge, until 1987.

Justice BR Gavai's background and judicial philosophy are expected to shape his tenure as the Chief Justice of India. His commitment to upholding the Constitution and promoting justice will be crucial in navigating the complex legal landscape of the country. (ANI)

