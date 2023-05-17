New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chander Sharma on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Dharmesh Sharma as an Additional Judge, taking the strength of the court to 48 against the sanctioned strength of 60.

The Swearing-in-Ceremony of Dharmesh Sharma as an Additional Judges took place on Wednesday in Court Room No.1.

On May 15, 2023, the Centre notified the appointment of Dharmesh Sharma, Judicial Officer as Additional Judge of Delhi High Court.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Twitter stated that "in the exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution, Dharmesh Sharma, Judicial Officer is appointed as Additional Judge of Delhi High Court. I extend my best wishes to him."

The notification issued in this regard stated that "in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Dhannesh Sharma, to be an Additional Judge of Delhi High Court, for a period of two years, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office."

On May 1, 2023, two Judicial Officers were sworn in as Additional Judges of the Delhi High Court. Judicial officers Girish Kathpalia and Manoj Jain were administered oaths by Chief Justice Satish Chander Sharma. After the oath of the two judges, the strength of the Delhi High Court had gone up to 47.

Recently, the Ministry of Law and Justice notified the elevations of Girish Kathpalia, Dharmesh Sharma and Manoj Jain, Judicial Officers as Additional Judge to Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended to the Centre the names of judicial officers Girish Kathpalia, Dharmesh Sharma and Manoj Jain for their appointment as Delhi High Court judges.

The Collegium, which includes Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph, noted that on December 22, 2022, the Chief Justice of the High Court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, recommended the elevation of three judicial officers as High Court judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium received the file from the Union Law Ministry on April 7.

In its April 12 resolution, the Collegium ascertained "the fitness and suitability" of the judicial officers for elevation and consulted the top court judges "conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Delhi".

"For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the above-named Judicial Officers for elevation to the High Court of Delhi, we have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record including the observations made by the Department of Justice and certain complaints/representations placed before us," the resolution stated.

Before recommending the names of the three judicial officers to the Centre, the Collegium said it has considered the report of the Judgment Evaluation Committee, which graded the judgments authored by them as "outstanding".

The Collegium also took note of Intelligence Bureau reports on these officers that they have "good personal and professional image" and "nothing adverse" has come to notice against their integrity.

"In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Girish Kathpalia, Dharmesh Sharma, and Manoj Jain, Judicial Officers, be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Delhi. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice," the resolution of the Collegium added. (ANI)

