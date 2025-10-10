Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10 (ANI): BJP leader K. Annamalai on Friday took a swipe at the DMK government over a series of judicial setbacks as the Supreme Court and the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court delivered verdicts on various cases.

Annamalai remarked, "From Delhi to Madurai, justice seems to be chasing the DMK government faster than its own conscience." He described the day as embarrassing for the DMK government, given the adverse rulings from the Supreme Court and the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

In a post on X, Annamalai shared, "Embarrassing day for the DMK Government today in the Honourable Supreme Court and the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. The Honourable Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the order passed by the Honourable Madras High Court on the constitution of an SIT to probe into the Kidney theft linked to the hospitals owned by DMK MLA. The DMK Government accepted the SIT, but imposed the condition that the Government would recommend the officers in the SIT. How Shameful!"

On August 25, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court slammed the state government for its "casual approach" to the allegations and formally ordered the constitution of an SIT under IGP Prem Anand Sinha to probe the organ trafficking racket.

Annamalai further shared, "The Tamil Nadu Government had approached the Honourable Supreme Court against the order passed by the Honourable Madras High Court for the transfer of the case related to the murder of BSP leader Thiru Armstrong avl to the CBI. The Honourable Supreme Court has refused to stay the order passed by the Madras High Court. Why is the DMK Government afraid of a CBI investigation into this matter?"

Earlier in July 2024, BSP leader Armstrong was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai.

Annamalai further hit out at DMK, stating that the Supreme Court has come down heavily on the Tamil Nadu Government in the case seeking a CBI enquiry into the Karur Stampede during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally.

"The Honourable Supreme Court has come down heavily on the Tamil Nadu Government in the case seeking a CBI enquiry into the Karur Stampede during the TVK rally. The Honourable Supreme Court questioned how the Honourable Madras High Court took up a petition for hearing into the Karur Stampede while the same case was being heard before the Madurai Bench," Annamalai further shared.

During the hearing, the top court questioned why the Single bench of the Madras High Court in Chennai took cognisance of the matter and passed an order when the case was being dealt with by a Division bench of the High Court's Madurai bench, which has the appropriate jurisdiction for Karur, where the stampede occurred.

The TVK had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking an impartial investigation led by a former top-court judge into the tragic stampede at party president and actor Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur district on September 27, which claimed 41 lives and left several others injured.

Additionally, Annamalai stated, "After a split verdict in the customs that are to be followed in the Thiruparangundram case, the 3rd judge, Justice Vijay Kumar, has concurred with the views of Justice Srimathi and banned animal sacrifice in the Sikandar Dargah. The hill has to be called Tiruparangundram Hill. From Delhi to Madurai, justice seems to be chasing the DMK Government faster than its own conscience ever could ".

Following a split verdict by the Madras High Court's two-judge bench on the Thiruparankundram case, the matter was referred to a third judge for a final decision. Justice Vijay Kumar, the appointed third judge, delivered a judgment that concurs with Justice S. Srimathy's views. He has imposed a ban on animal sacrifices at the Sikandar Dargah atop Thiruparankundram Hill. Additionally, he has upheld the directive that the hill should continue to be referred to as "Thiruparankundram Hill" and not renamed as "Sikandar Hill" or "Samanar Kundru." (ANI)

