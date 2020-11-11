Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday called for a balance between personal liberty and justice to victims (of crime), hours after the supreme court granted interim bail to journalist Arnab Goswami in the 2018 case of abetting suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik.

The apex court granted interim bail to the Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief, who is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, saying it will be a "travesty of justice" if personal liberty is curtailed.

The apex court also expressed concern over the state governments targeting some individuals on the basis of ideology and difference of opinion.

"It is the responsibility of all to respect the country's judiciary. Liberty of individual was talked about, but at the same time there is also (the issue of) justice to the victim (of crime)," the minister for minority affairs told PTI.

"There should be a line between liberty of an individual and justice to victim. Nobody can be special among equals before the law," he said.

Goswami had challenged in the SC the Bombay High Court's November 9 order refusing to grant him and two others an interim bail in the case.

The accused trio was arrested from Mumbai on November 4 by Alibaug police in connection with the suicide of Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

