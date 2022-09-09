New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour, a juvenile, in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Friday.

The incident happened Thursday around 6.30 pm and the boy has been detained, they said.

The 14-year-old boy, who was known to the victim, took her to a vacant plot where he sexually assaulted her, a senior police officer said.

The victim returned home and narrated the incident to her mother who later informed police about the incident. She also called the boy to their house with his parents, where he confessed to have assaulted the child, police said.

Later, when police were informed about the incident, they medically examined the child, police said.

A case under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 376 (rape) and section 6 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at Welcome Police Station, they said.

