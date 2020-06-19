Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)/ New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki on Friday won Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath greeted Digvijaya Singh over his re-election to the upper house.

Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) candidate Dr WR Kharlukhi won the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state defeating Congress candidate Kennedy Khyriem.

In Manipur, BJP candidate Leisemba Sanajaoba defeated Congress candidate T Mangibabu and won the lone Rajya Sabha from the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won one seat each in Jharkhand.

Voting for 19 vacant Rajya Sabha was held on Friday. The polls, which were to be held on March 26, were deferred in view of COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

