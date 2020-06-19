New Delhi, June 19: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order to replace home isolation with institutional quarantine for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients drew flak from the Delhi government. Officials of the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation, while speaking to reporters, said the order will scare away people from getting tested. Delhi LG Passes Order Stopping Home Isolation, 5-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory for All COVID-19 Patients.

L-G Anil Baijal's decision on home isolation is "arbitrary", will seriously harm Delhi, and it should be reconsidered, the Delhi government said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to raise the matter with the L-G and the central government.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had announced that those tested with coronavirus can isolate themselves at home if they are asymptomatic. The rationale behind the order, claim Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionaries, is to encourage more people to get themselves tested for the contagious disease.

The L-G, in an order issued on Friday night, reversed the government's decision. Citing the rising number of infections in all parts of the national capital, Baijal ordered that institutional quarantine for five days would be mandatory for those who test positive for coronavirus, even if they are asymptomatic.

"Five days institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (they) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalization," the order read.

Delhi has reported 49,979 cases, as per the last count released by the Health Department. The national capital is the third-worst affected region in India due to the pandemic - only behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. A total of 1,969 patients have died from the disease in Delhi.

