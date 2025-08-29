New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, while addressing the audience at ESYA, the tech fest of IIIT-Delhi, made a stirring call for the youth to lead India's next chapter as Vishwaguru Bharat.

Invoking India's grand legacy as a global knowledge hub, the Minister said, "From Aryabhata's zero, to advances in medical science and surgery, to Nalanda and Takshashila that drew seekers from across the world, this quest for knowledge is in our DNA. The largest library at Harvard pales in comparison to the Nalanda. That spark still lies within us."

Also Read | Was Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Allowed to Continues Despite Weather Warnings? Borad Refuses 'Misleading Claims' of Neglecting Weather Advisories.

Calling the Tech Fest a "launchpad to enact bold dreams," Scindia stressed that India's rise rests on the shoulders of its youth.

On technology, he reiterated the role of artificial intelligence (AI), saying what IT did 40 years ago, AI will do today, but the task is not just to build AI, it is to build responsible AI for all, and it must elevate humanity, not dominate it.

Also Read | Telangana Weather Update and Forecast: Kamareddy and Medak Districts Inundated As Heavy Rains Lash State; IMD Predicts More Showers, Issues Red Alert for Nizamabad District.

The Minister highlighted India's growing leadership in frontier technologies. The Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) has already invested in over 120 futuristic projects spanning quantum computing, terahertz communication, bio-nano systems, indigenous chipsets, and encrypted routers. He reaffirmed India's goal to emerge as a global leader in 6G and contribute at least 10 per cent of global patents by 2030, and the heart of this ambitious target lies within the students of India.

Scindia reminded students that India's rise is anchored in its civilizational values: "We are a country that has never raised war, that believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." He urged the students to build for Bharat with solutions for the farmer awaiting precision agriculture, the child in a digital classroom, and the patient in a small town relying on tele-health.

Addressing the future innovators who may study abroad, the minister appealed that they may study at the best universities, work in the best labs, but must come back home and bring their knowledge, their ambition, and rebuild India into the Golden Bird it once was by turning brain drain into brain gain.

In conclusion, he offered the youth three guiding principles to "Be Bold, Be Rooted and to Build for Bharat", as the auditorium erupted in applause. "The opportunity of the next 100 years lies in India. Carry forward the spirit of Asia, the spirit of India, to shine on the world stage," he concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)