New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, will lead a delegation to the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai, UAE, where India is poised to champion innovation, financial inclusion, and global collaboration within the postal sector, according to an official statement from Ministry of Communications.

A key highlight of India's participation will be the anticipated launch of the groundbreaking UPI-UPU Integration project.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 9 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The UPI-UPU Integration project represents a transformative initiative to revolutionise cross-border remittances to India. This collaboration, spearheaded by the Department of Posts (DoP), NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and the UPU, aims to seamlessly integrate India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the UPU Interconnection Platform (IP), a statement said.

This integration promises to create a secure, efficient, and affordable channel for the Indian diaspora to send money home, benefiting millions of families and driving economic growth.

Also Read | HP 2022 Pay Hike Notification: Himachal Pradesh Government Puts Revised Pay Rules on Hold Following Outcry, Salaries of 89 Employee Categories To Be Reevaluated.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia is expected to deliver a keynote address during the Congress, outlining India's vision for a modern, trusted, and inclusive postal ecosystem.

The address will highlight India's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance postal services and promote financial inclusion globally.

The official launch of the UPI-UPU Integration project is anticipated to be a key event during the Congress, showcasing the power of collaboration and innovation in transforming cross-border payments.

The Indian delegation will actively engage with representatives from 192 member countries to share India's expertise, explore potential partnerships, and promote the adoption of innovative solutions within the postal sector.

Advocacy for a Progressive Agenda: India is expected to advocate for a progressive agenda for the Dubai Cycle, emphasising the importance of technology adoption, sustainable practices, and equitable access to postal services for all.

India Offers Candidature for Key Universal Postal Union Councils; India has offered its candidature for the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council of the Universal Postal Union, seeking supportfor meaningful partnershipsfocused on delivering at scale, driving digital transformation, and promoting sustainability with the aim to contribute towards a level playing field in global commerce, capacity buildingwhile learning from global peers to further strengthen international postal cooperation.

"India is committed to working with the global postal community to build a more connected, inclusive, and sustainable future," said Ms. Vandita Kaul, Secretary, Department of Posts, Government of India.

"The UPU Congress provides an invaluable platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing, and we look forward to contributing to the success of this important event." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)