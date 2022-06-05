Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5 (ANI): Tamilnadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai on Sunday slammed Tamil Nadu (TN) government over corruption in the state's 'Nutrition Kit' for pregnant women.

He alleged that the current health mix provided in the kit was hampered and replaced by a government that favored a known organization over the supply of the same.

"Earlier the Pro health mix was added in the kits before but recently it's taken out by Tamil Nadu government," alleged Annamalai.

He further stated that the previous supplements were sourced from a government-based organisation (Aavin) and were overlooked in the matter.

"Contract was given to the same tainted company that was involved in the disastrous Pongal gift hamper distribution," he added.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Today exposed large scale corruption in the procurement of Nutrition Kits for pregnant women State-run Aavin was overlooked to favor this company Contract was given to the same tainted company that was involved in the disastrous Pongal gift hamper distribution."

He also sought a response on the matter from the chief minister.

"We don't have any problem with ADMK and ADMK leaders we are smooth and good. We said our BJP Leaders not to speak about this issue,'" he concluded.

The BJP president had alleged that the state had a loss of 77 crores in connection with the provision of nutrition kits to pregnant women by involving a private firm. (ANI)

