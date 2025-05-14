Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (PTI) All establishments under Kerala's Department of Industries & Commerce, along with state-run companies, will now use a shared "K" logo in the light green colour of a coconut leaf. The move aims to boost the visibility of Kerala's sustainable and competitive business scene, officials said on Wednesday.

State Industries Minister P Rajeev unveiled the new brand image, which encapsulates the resurgent entrepreneurial spirit of Kerala, at a function at the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation's (KSIDC) office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The rebranding initiative stemmed from the idea of giving greater visibility to the on-ground transformation of our industrial landscape, while highlighting the state's unique identity."

The nature of business in Kerala has undergone a profound transformation, with the state now emerging as a highly preferred destination for sustainable and knowledge-based enterprises that leverage human resources familiar with advanced technology, he said.

As part of the initiative, all institutions under the Industries Department, including the Directorate of Industries and Commerce and its district, taluk, and block-level offices, KSIDC, KINFRA, Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-bip), all public sector enterprises, as well as the Directorate of Coir and cashew units, will receive a visible facelift, the minister said.

"The state has been proactively pushing its policies based on the motto 'Nature, People, and Industry,' and a slew of new policies were implemented under this vision," said APM Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce.

The rebranding aims to give a common brand image to represent the new integrated efforts of the industrial department, he added.

Explaining the key features of the brand image, KSIDC MD Mir Mohammed Ali said the letter "K," the central element in the mnemonic, stands for 'Kerala and the Community.'

The entire branding is in shades of Kerala's signature green, reflecting the state's natural beauty and growth, while the two sleek, curved arrows symbolise speed and growth.

The whole mnemonic conveys a sense of trustworthiness, indicating that the establishments meet high standards, he added.

