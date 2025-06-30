Aizawl, Jun 30 (PTI) Dr K Beichhua, a sitting legislator and a former minister, took over as the new president of the BJP's Mizoram unit.

He replaced incumbent Vanlalhmuaka, who held the post for two straight terms, according to a BJP leader.

Beichhua, the MLA of Siaha constituency, urged the people to join the BJP to usher in development.

The internal election of the party was held on Sunday, in which Beichhua was elected on consensus without casting votes. It was conducted in the presence of BJP's Mizoram in-charge Davesh Kumar, the leader said.

The election of the Siaha constituency MLA as the new state party chief was formally announced on Monday by BJP National Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan. She is also the national returning officer for the party's organisational election.

Addressing a function at the BJP office on Monday, Beichhua urged the people of Mizoram to join the BJP for all-round development of the state.

He claimed that people have no more faith in the parties that had ruled Mizoram in the past or the party that is currently in power in the state.

The northeastern state is now governed by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Beichhua claimed that the BJP has been working for the uplift of the poor.

"I urge the people of Mizoram to study the BJP and join it to usher in development and to prepare the way for our future generation," he said.

He said all are equally important to bring such a development.

Beichhua is one of the two saffron party MLAs in the present 40-member Mizoram assembly and is the leader of the BJP legislature party.

He was elected to the assembly from Siaha on a Mizo National Front (MNF) ticket for two consecutive terms in 2013 and 2018 and again on the BJP ticket five years later.

He was a minister holding various portfolios, including Excise and Narcotics, in the previous MNF dispensation headed by Zoramthanga.

Beichhua joined the BJP in October 2023 after his expulsion from the MNF in January that year.

