Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) visited Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad to see BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy who is undergoing treatment in the hospital after being stabbed.

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed during the day in the stomach by an unidentified person when he was on one of his campaigns in Telangana's Siddipet district.

The incident took place in Surampally village of the Daulatabad mandal.

According to the information from Siddipet Commissioner, N Swetha, the alleged accused was taken into custody and further investigation was also initiated into the matter.

Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, also reacted to the stabbing incident and said in a press release, "I am shocked to learn about the attack on Medak MP and BRS Dubbak MLA candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy during an election campaign in Surampalli of Doulthabad mandal."

The Telangana Governor in his official statement further highlighted that violence has no place in democracy and such incidents are a threat to the democratic process.

"I direct the Director General of Police to take stringent measures to investigate and ensure the safety of contesting candidates and campaigners during the election period," said Soundararajan.

He further emphasized that it is essential to maintain a peaceful and secure environment for free and fair elections.

Soundararajan, in his official statement, also wished for the speedy recovery of Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. (ANI)

