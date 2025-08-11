Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 11 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha expressed her outrage and demanded strict action against a constable for allegedly dragging a differently-abled person and throwing him to the ground when he came to voice his grievances during the Prajavani initiative on Monday.

She also demanded action against the Jagityal collector for failing to respond to the incident.

In a post on X, K Kavitha shared, "Is this what public governance means? Dragging a differently-abled person, who came to voice their grievances at Prajavani, right in front of the Collector, pulling them from their wheelchair and throwing them to the ground is utterly deplorable."

"I demand that strict action be taken against the constable responsible for this incident and against the Jagityal Collector, who failed to respond despite such a horrific act happening right before their eyes," she added.

Earlier, K Kavitha announced a significant development on Sunday in the Singareni coal belt area, where Telangana Jagruthi, an organisation she founded, has allied with the Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) to advocate for the welfare of coal mine workers at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

"Telangana Jagruthi, which already works in the Singareni area very closely, has now decided to form an alliance with Hindu Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) to work towards the welfare of the coal mine workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)," Kavitha told ANI on Sunday.

This partnership aims to bring about a positive change in working towards the rights of coal mine workers, whose welfare has been allegedly undermined by the Congress government.

Recently, Kavitha launched a 72-hour hunger strike at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad, demanding urgent clearance of the Telangana OBC Reservation Bill that gives 42% quota for Backwards Classes (BC) in government jobs, educational institutions, and local body elections.

Speaking to ANI ahead of her hunger strike, Kavitha accused both the Congress and the BJP of "playing with the destinies of OBCs of Telangana."

"We have started our hunger strike for 72 hours demanding that the Telangana OBC Bill, guaranteeing 42% reservations for the OBCs, which is pending with the President, should immediately be given assent. Alternatively, there is also an ordinance pending at the Governor's level; we demand that it be passed immediately. Both Congress and BJP are playing with the destinies of OBCs of Telangana..." she said. (ANI)

