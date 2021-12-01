Mangaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) Following are prices of areca and

coconut.

Areca (per quintal)

Old Supari : Rs 49,500 to Rs 52,500 model Rs 51,500

New Supari : Rs 37,500 to Rs 43,500 model Rs 42,000

Koka

:

Rs 32,500 to Rs 38,000 model Rs 35,000

Coconut [per thousand]:

1st qlty : Rs 20,000 to Rs 27,000 model Rs 25,000

2nd qlty : Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 model Rs 15,000.

