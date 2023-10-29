New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Following blasts in Ernakulam district in Kerala, local MLA P Rajeev, who was in the national capital for CPI(M) demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war, has been asked to rush to his Assembly constituency Kalamassery, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MA Baby said here on Sunday.

One person was killed and over 35 have been critically wounded in the explosions that took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witness believers at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery area in Ernakulam district. Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27. According to officials, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place.

At the time of the blasts, Kerala minister and Kalamassery MLA P Rajeev was in the national capital along with other CPI(M) leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, to protest against the Israel-Hamas war.

"It is very unfortunate that life has been lost. Some people are being critically injured. The MLA from Kalamassery where this has happened is from CPI(M) and is a state minister, Comorade P Rajeev. He is a committe member so he was here (in Delhi). CM Vijayan has directed him to go to Kerala. So he has already left this morning," MA Baby said.

He said that the ministers who are available in Thiruvananthapuram are also rushing to Ernakulam.

"Now the administration is swiftly moving. Police have been given instructions from the chief minister that there should be a fair inquiry and it should be carried out without losing time," the former Kerala minister said.

He said that as the probe moves forward, the accused behind the blast will be identified.

Meanwhile, Kerala DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb confirmed that there were two explosions.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) were used to trigger the blasts. We are carrying out further investigations," the DGP told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram

The DGP informed 36 injured persons were undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the Ernakulam district.

"This morning, around 9:40 am, there was an explosion at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in which one person died and 36 more were injured. Those injured in the incident were admitted to hospitals where they are under treatment. The convention centre was hosting a regional meeting when the incident took place. All our senior officers are on the spot and the additional DGP is also on his way there. I will also reach the spot shortly. We are conducting a thorough investigation. We will find out who is behind this and take strict action," the DGP said.

"We will be constituting a special team today itself after I reach the spot," the DGP added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) to rush teams to Kerala and start an investigation into the incident.

The Home Minister also took stock of the situation during a phone call with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier, CM Vijayan condoled the loss of life in the incident, saying, "It's a very, very unfortunate incident." (ANI)

