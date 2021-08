New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Poet-diplomat Abhay K. has translated Kalidasa's poems Meghaduta (The Cloud Messenger) and Ritusamhara (The Six Seasons) into English capturing the magic and enchantment of the original Sanskrit works.

A.N.D. Haksar, a well-known translator of Sanskrit works into English, many of which were published as Penguin classics, says: "Very well translated, Abhay K.'s translation of Meghaduta gives a fresh sense of the original."

Also Read | Independence Day 2021: India Breaks Record as More Than 1.5 Crore Indians Upload Videos Singing National Anthem.

In his introduction, Abhay has also highlighted how ecological sensibilities form the essence of Kalidasa's Meghaduta and Ritusamhara, which need to be read and reread especially when the world faces the triple threat of climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental pollution.

Poet and journalist Pritish Nandy says, "I have read and published several translations of Ritusamhara over the years but this is unquestionably the most wonderful. Abhay has cleverly sidestepped scholarship for the sheer magic of poetry. This is what makes this rendering such a delight. Most versions in existence are rigid and scholarly. In the process, they have lost out on the magic and enchantment of the original. Abhay, being a poet, captures precisely that. This is the Kalidasa you want to read."

Also Read | 2021 Mahindra XUV700 SUV Launched in India; Priced From Rs 11.99 Lakh.

Abhay says he always wanted to read and translate these two classics of Kalidasa. However, it was during the Covid-19 pandemic when he read a poem titled "Lockdown" by UK poet laureate Simon Armitage published in March 2020, which had reference to Meghaduta that he set on translating the two classics. His study of Sanskrit during his high school days came in handy.

Inspired by Meghaduta, Abhay has also penned a long poem titled 'Monsoon'. 'Monsoon' is a poem of love and longing wherein a poet in Madagascar exhorts monsoon to take his message and the sights and sounds of whatever it comes across on its way to his beloved in the Kashmir Valley in the Himalayas.

The poem introduces the reader to the rich beauty and splendor of the islands of Madagascar, Reunion, Mauritius, Seychelles, Mayotte, Comoros, Zanzibar, Socotra, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Andaman and Nicobar and the Western Ghats, Aravalis, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Sundarbans, West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Nepal, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Kashmir Valley, their flora and fauna, cuisine, festivals and monuments as Monsoon travels through these places.

Abhay K.'s translation of Meghaduta has already been published in July 2021, while the translation of Ritusamhara will be published in October 2021. His book-length poem 'Monsoon' is likely to come out in 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)