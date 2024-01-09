Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) Police have launched an investigation into the alleged cheating of several persons by three partners of a firm under the pretext of offering hefty returns on their investment in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, the trio amassed Rs 31.68 crore from more than 680 investors, mostly from Kalyan township, since 2018.

As they failed to give any returns and also refused to return the money, many investors approached the police, an official said.

No arrest has been made.

An FIR was registered on Monday against three men for criminal breach and cheating under the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act.

