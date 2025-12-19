New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday raised concern on ethanol-blended fuels, its impact on vehicles, the withdrawal of E10 petrol, and consumer safeguards.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari clarified that extensive field trials on vehicles with E20 fuel did not indicate any compatibility issue.

In a post on X, he shared, "For many Indians, personal transport reflects aspiration and everyday progress. In my first Unstarred Question in the Rajya Sabha, I sought clarity on ethanol-blended fuels, its impact on vehicles, the withdrawal of E10 petrol, and consumer safeguards. These issues were addressed by the Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The transition must remain informed, fair, and consumer-conscious."

In his first unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha, he raised three questions to the Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

The questions included, "Whether comprehensive studies have been conducted on the impact of E20 fuel on vehicle mileage, engine components and fleet compatibility and if not, the reasons therefor; reasons for discontinuing nationwide availability of E10 petrol despite its wider compatibility with older vehicles and whether Government proposes to restore E10 as an option; and whether guidelines exist on warranty, insurance or consumer protection relating to vehicle damage or higher operating costs from E20 use and whether Government has assessed ethanol price volatility and its impact on fuel affordability?"

In his answer, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways stated the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) constituted on December 26, 2020, under NITI Aayog had inter alia, examined various aspects of vehicle compatibility and mileage.

"This assessment was also supported by research studies conducted by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Extensive field trials on vehicles with E20 fuel did not indicate any compatibility issues or any negative effects of E20. These studies have confirmed that even legacy vehicles do not exhibit any significant variations in performance, nor do they show abnormal wear-and-tear when operated with E20 fuel. No issues were reported in parameters such as drivability, startability, metal compatibility and plastic compatibility," he said.

He said that vehicle mileage is influenced by a variety of factors beyond just fuel type. These include driving habits, maintenance practices such as oil changes and air filter cleanliness, tyre pressure and alignment, and even air conditioning load.

Earlier, in September, Nitin Gadkari said that the recent criticism on social media over the government's ethanol blending programme was a "paid campaign" against him and not based on facts, adding that the Supreme Court had already dismissed petitions challenging the move. (ANI)

