Bhopal, July 26: With the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election scheduled to be held later this year, former chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday announced 'Krishak Nyay Yojana' for the welfare of farmers if his party forms government in the state. Nath made the remark while addressing the media persons at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in the state capital Bhopal.

During this, he said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always kept saying that they would double the income of the farmers. But the income of the farmers of the state decreased. NITI Aayog also gave these figures. The debt of farmers is increasing. Today, BJP says that they will waive off the interest of the farmers over loan but what will happen to the loan? We will continue our announcement of waiving off the loans of the farmers if our government is formed in the state."

“We have decided that we will bring ‘Krishak Nyay Yojana’ and the aim of this new scheme is to reduce the input cost of the farmers in the state. Under this scheme, we will continue the farmers’ loan waiver program which was stopped by the BJP.”

Besides, the old electricity bills of the farmers will also be waived off. The farmers will be given free electricity for irrigation pumps up to 5 horse power in the state. The cases registered against the farmers during the protest for their demands will also be withdrawn. Farmers will be given continuous electricity for 12 hours, the former CM said.

Nath also targeted CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that CM Chouhan remembered the women and contract workers after 18 years. As soon as the time of elections comes, he (CM Chouhan) starts remembering all these things.

“CM Chouhan should give the account of the announcements of the last five years to the people of Madhya Pradesh. He thinks that he can mislead the people of Madhya Pradesh and divert their attention. As soon as the time of elections comes, their drama and gimmicks begin,” Nath added. Nath also alleged, “Many foundation stones are being laid in the state so that contracts for work should be given and it is being done for 25 per cent commissions.”

Meanwhile, state home minister Narottam Mishra hit back at Nath’s remark and said, “Those who have cheated and done injustice to the farmer if they talk about justice, it is ridiculous. I have heard his press conference. Nath has talked about waiving the electricity bills of pumps up to 5 horsepower but we are already giving 92 to 93 percent subsidy to the farmers. They (Congress) want to fool the farmer by making an announcement of waiving off bills.”

“We are continuously giving subsidies on electricity bills. They talked about waiving off old electricity bills, but during Covid-19 pandemic period, we have taken such steps under the Samadhan Yojana. Similarly, Nath said that he would provide electricity for 12 hours, but we are providing electricity for 24 hours to the villages. Also, we are providing electricity for 10 hours for the farm. What big thing Nath has said in this, he should at least tell us,” Mishra added.

"During Nath and former CM Digvijaya Singh's tenure, electricity was available only for a few hours but now the power cuts are very rare. CM Chouhan has made so much difference," he further said. Reacting to the announcement of the withdrawal of cases against farmers during the agitation, Mishra said, “We have been withdrawing such cases from time to time. It is the process.”

The home minister while reacting to Nath’s allegation of taking 25 per cent commissions for contracts by laying the new foundation stone, said, “If your (Nath) words are true, then bring the proof in front of the public of the state.”

