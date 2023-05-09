Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has said that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath does what he says.

He made the remark while talking to the media persons in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

"Kamal Nath is such a personality that he does what he says. He is not in the habit of giving false assurances. I have full faith that if the people of Madhya Pradesh bring the Congress again in power, then the way Nath had decided to waive off the loans of the farmers as soon as he became the Chief Minister, in the same way he will fulfil this promise (Nari Samman Yojana)," Singh said.

Kamal Nath on Monday announced to provide a monthly aid of Rs 1,500 for women and LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to each household under Nari Samman Yojana if the party comes to power in the state.

Singh further reacted to 'The Kerala Story' movie row and said, "The thing is that those who told the facts in the movie had said that religious conversion of 32,000 girls were done. But in reality only three cases were found. Then what is the use of making such a false film, similarly Kashmir file was also made."

When the whole government gets involved in the promotion of a film, then its political purpose is also visible, the congress leader further said.

Commenting on the movie being tax free in MP, Singh said, "Do whatever they (BJP government) want."

Singh also reacted to Bajrang Dal reciting Hanuman Chalisa as a mark of protest across the country. He said, "The thing is that the BJP has nothing to do except Hindu and Muslim."

Notably, the Bajrang Dal were protesting against the Congress party who announced a ban on Bajrang Dal in their election manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls. In the series, a huge number of Bajrang Dal activities recited the Hanuman Chalisa Path at a Hanuman temple situated in New market area of the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday. (ANI)

