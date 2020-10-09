Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Accusing former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of turning the state into a centre for corruption and middlemen, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said nothing was being done in the state without bribes.

"He (Kamal Nath) made the entire state a centre of corruption and middlemen. No work was being done without bribing officials. Farmers were cheated on the pretext of loan waivers, Rs 6,000 crores of which were not fully paid to them," Chouhan told ANI here.

He also accused the previous Congress government in the state of canceling several of the schemes, which were brought in by the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government before.

"I had to pay a part of the farm loan waiver money. He didn't pay the unemployment allowance, reduced the payment of Aanganwadi workers by Rs 1,500. He stopped all my previous schemes including Sambal Scheme, fee scheme and laptop scheme," Chauhan said.

"They didn't pay the money for the Kanyadaan scheme. Last year, the crop of several farmers was ruined. They did not even pay compensation for that," he added.

Chauhan also accused Kamal Nath and the Congress party of misleading the farmers over the farm laws. "The three farm laws are for the interest of the farmers and will double their income in the coming time," he said.

Kamal Nath had recently promised to ensure that the farm laws, recently passed by the Parliament, is not implemented in Madhya Pradesh if he is voted back to power. (ANI)

