Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Although the Congress failed to emerge victorious in the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly elections, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath secured a win from the Chhindwara assembly constituency.

According to the figures released by the Election Commission, Kamal Nath managed to garner 1,32,302 votes, defeating the BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu by a margin of 36,594 votes.

Meanwhile, BJP gained the upper hand and crossed the majority mark comfortably and is set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh with a landslide victory.

Chhindwara is one of the assembly seats and districts of Madhya Pradesh and is also one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Bahujan Samaj Party's Thakur Trivikram Hirpachi was also contesting from the same seat and secured 3rd position in the tally.

Meanwhile, even though BJP is headed for a big sweep in the state, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra found himself in a tricky position as he lost from the Datia assembly constituency to Congress' Bharti Rajendra by a margin of 7,742 votes.

Narottam Mishra managed to garner 81,235 votes while Bharti Rajendra secured 88,977 votes from the constituency.

Union Minister and BJP leader Faggan Singh Kulaste also faced defeat from the Niwas assembly constituency. The Union Minister was defeated by Congress' Chainsingh Warkade by a margin of 9,723 votes as Warkade secured 99,644 votes as compared to Kulaste's 89,921 votes.

However, Madhya Pradesh incumbent Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Budhni, Shivraj Singh Chouhan won by a margin of 1,64,951 votes, garnering a total of 1,04,974 votes.

Chouhan was contesting against Congress leader Vikram Mastal Sharma who managed to secure only 59,977 votes.

Budhni is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. It is a part of Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

In the Assembly elections in four states--Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh--the counting of which is almost concluded, as per the Election Commission data, the BJP has emerged victorious in the majority of the seats in three North Indian states.

Despite the perceived anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has won 160 seats in the state while it is still leading in three other seats whose result is yet to be declared. The Congress has won 64 seats in the state while leading on two other seats. (ANI)

