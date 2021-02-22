Rameswaram (TN), Feb 22 (PTI) The pontiff of Kanchi Sankara Math Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi's worship on Monday at the ancient Shiva temple here was delayed due to disagreement and argument between two groups of priests.

When the spiritual leader arrived at Sri Ramanathaswamy temple, he was received by temple authorities with honours and taken to the sanctum sanctorum.

Before he could offer worship, a group of priests had a verbal duel with another group in connection with allowing him inside the sanctum, vis-a-vis customary practices and this led to a delay in him offering worship, an official said.

Eventually, following intervention by temple authorities and others, the pontiff offered 'aarti' and completed his prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Earlier, the seer took a dip in the the Dhanushkodi sea and performed pujas at the beach, praying for world peace and prosperity.

Traditionally, acharyas of Kanchi Math have worshipped inside the sanctum sanctorum of the ancient Shiva temple, officials said.

