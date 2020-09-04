Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Friday accused actor Kangana Ranaut of being hand in glove with the opposition BJPto malign the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state and the Mumbai police.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam, however, said that his party doesn't support any objectionable comments made by Ranaut.

Another BJP leader Ashish Shelar said the party should not be linked to Ranaut's comments.

Sawant was referring to Ranaut's remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and said she was scared of the city police.

"By equatingMumbai to PoK, the actress has insulted 13 crore Maharashtrians, the martyrs who laid down their lives for inclusion of Mumbai in Maharashtra, Rani Lakshmibai and all those who love Mumbai, at the behest of BJP," Sawant alleged in a tweet.

"Maharashtra is the land of King Shivaji. There have been concerted efforts by the BJP to humiliate Maharashtra. No BJP leader has condemned Kangana yet. We demand an unconditional apology from Devendra Fadnavis and the state BJP for their support to Kangana and party MLA Ram Kadam," he said.

Kadam said, "The BJP doesn't support any objectionable comment made by Kangana. She is ready to expose big names in politics and film industry involved in drugs. Is the state government scared of this? The Mumbai police is being maligned to protect some big names."

Shelar said, "Kangana should not try to teach Mumbai, Mumbaikars and Maharashtra...BJP has nothing to do with Kangana. Don't link us to her statements."

Earlier, Kadam had urged the Maharashtra government to provide security to Ranaut saying she was ready to expose the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus. However, the actor had said that she was more scared ofthe Mumbai police.

Ranaut alleged on Twitter that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had threatened her openly and asked her not to return to Mumbai.

"Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir," Ranaut had tweeted, and tagged a September 1 news report where Raut purportedly said that she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of city police.

