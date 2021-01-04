Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Monday claimed actor Kangana Ranaut's tirade against the MVA government in the state was meant to please the BJP.

It also exposed the BJP's anti-Maharashtra stand, Sawant further claimed.

"Ranaut in her latest tweet had used words indicating her intention to please the BJP. It clearly means her tirade against the MVA was scripted by the BJP. The conspiracy of maligning the image of the state is now exposed. It also exposes BJP's anti-Maharashtra stand," he told reporters here.

"During the Sushant Singh Rajput case, she talked at length about large-scale substance abuse in the Hindi film industry. However, she has, so far, not given any information to NCB regarding the same. She had made allegations against the government, targeted Mumbai police and equated Mumbai with PoK," he added.

Sawant alleged that, despite such remarks, BJP MLA Ram Kadam called her "Jhansi ki Rani" and the Centre had provided her Y category security.

Sawant said Ranaut had insulted 13 crore people of Maharashtra and "the BJP was happily enjoying it".

When contacted, BJP state spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, "The allegations of unreliable and hungry for limelight person such as Sachin Sawant are baseless. Nobody takes him seriously, hence, no need to give any importance to his allegations."

