Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Congress MLAs from Kangra district, led by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, on Monday felicitated Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in recognition of the government's focused efforts to strengthen the rural economy as outlined in the Budget 2026-27, an official statement said.

The MLAs stated that it was for the first time in the state's history that the government has prioritised its financial resources towards the welfare of villages, the poor and farmers. They highlighted several key initiatives, including an increase in the procurement price of cow milk to Rs 61 per litre and buffalo milk to Rs 71 per litre. In addition, financial assistance for transporting milk to collection centres has been enhanced from Rs 3 to Rs 6 per litre.

Also Read | Faridabad Puncture Shop Owner Arrested for Sending Sensitive Photos to Pakistan As Ghaziabad Police Dismantle Cross-Border Spy Network.

They further noted that, for the first time, sheep rearers in the state will receive a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 100 per kilogram for wool, a move expected to significantly benefit the community. The MSP for naturally grown wheat and barley has been increased to Rs 80 per kilogram, maize to Rs. 50 per kilogram, and turmeric to Rs 150 per kilogram. Ginger has also been brought under MSP for the first time at Rs 30 per kilogram.

The Chief Minister informed that a milk processing plant is being established at Dhagwar in Kangra district with an investment of Rs 200 crore. Additionally, proposals have been made to set up milk processing plants in Nahan and Nalagarh with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, aimed at enhancing the income of livestock farmers.

Also Read | Asian Markets Tumble, but Europe, US Rally on Trump Optimism.

He reiterated that the present state government was committed to the welfare of all sections of society and would continue to take progressive steps in this direction.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Vice Chairman of the State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLAs Kishori Lal, Ashish Butail, Sanjay Rattan, Malender Rajan, Kamlesh Thakur and Sanjay Awasthi were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)