Patna, Jun 27 (PTI) A group of men raised slogans supporting Agnipath during the Congress's protest rally in Patna Sahib against the scheme for recruitment in defence forces.

As Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar started addressing party workers, the group of men began shouting slogans supporting the Agnipath scheme.

They also raised slogans against Kumar.

However, they immediately left after being asked by Congress workers, state Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwary told PTI.

Addressing the rally, Kumar demanded an immediate rollback of the recruitment scheme.

"The Agnipath scheme is simply a move towards contractualising the forces as those recruited will not be provided with a pension after their tenure," he said.

The Congress held protest rallies against the scheme in all 243 assembly constituencies of the state.

