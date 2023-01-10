New Delhi, January 10: Demanding case registration under Section 302 of the India Penal Code (IPC) against the accused in the Kanjhawala death case in which Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old woman died after the scooty she was driving was hit by a car which then dragged her for several kilometers in the Outer Delhi area, people protested against the police outside the Sultanpuri Police Station on Tuesday morning.

The protest began on Monday afternoon. The uncle of the deceased (Anjali) and a few others were seen sitting outside Sultanpuri Police Station in Delhi. Anjali's uncle said, "SHO told us he'll make us speak with the DCP, adding that section 302 (murder) is not in his hands but that of seniors. If the accused confessed to the crime, what else does the Delhi Police want to see?"

"The DCP will meet us around 12-12:30 pm. We will keep sitting here till then," he added. Dr Bhupendra Chourasia, another protester, highlighted the demand. On behalf of Anjali's family, Dr Bhupendra said, "A case should be registered under section 302. If this was indeed an accident, then Anjali would have been alive. The men intentionally dragged her for 13 km." Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Police Say Amit, Not Deepak Was Driving Car That Dragged Woman After Hitting Her Scooty.

Questioning the Delhi Police, he said, "If Anjali was the daughter of a politician, IAS or some IPS, what would have been the reaction of the Delhi Police then? Would they have been this slow?" "We want a well-drafted chargesheet against the accused. We have faith in the court of law," he said.

"If the talks do not work out, we will meet the Delhi Police Commissioner. We will not stop protesting till a case is registered under section 302," added Dr Bhupendra. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, over the past week, have scanned through more than 300 CCTV footage from the Kanjhawala and Sultanpuri area to zero in on the sequence of incidents in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case where 20-year-old Anjali was killed on New Year eve.

The investigators also said they will match blood samples collected from the accused's car with the deceased's parents. It was during the early hours of January 1 when Anjali, along with her friend Nidhi, deceased Anjali was riding a scooter in the Kanjhawala area when her scooter met with an accident with a Baleno car.

