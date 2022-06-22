Panaji (Goa) [India], June 22 (ANI): Kannada actor Diganth Manchale suffered a cervical spine injury while using a trampoline in Goa and was admitted to Manipal hospital, said Dr Sunny Kamat of Goa Manipal Hospital on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old actor was in Goa with his family when the incident occurred. Later, Manchale was airlifted from Goa to Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon for further treatment. His condition is stable.

"Dighant Manchale was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Monday evening under my care. He had suffered a cervical spine injury while using a trampoline. He was posted for surgery on Tuesday. But since he was from Bengaluru, he wished his family members to be around during the time of surgery," Dr Kamat said.

"That's why he wished to be shifted to Manipal hospital, Bangalore. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also helped him with the air ambulance. He was shifted on Tuesday afternoon to Bengaluru," he added. (ANI)

