Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Kannada writer, editor and lexicographer G Venkatasubbaiah passed away due to age-related issues in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 107.

GV, as he is popularly known, was as was a Kannada writer, grammarian, editor, lexicographer and critic.

He compiled over eight dictionaries and authored four seminal works on dictionary science in Kannada. (ANI)

