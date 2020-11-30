Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped by four friends of her brother in the Lal Bangla area of the city.

Two persons have been arrested by the police and two are absconding.

Also Read | Farmers Protest in Delhi: BJP Top Brass Including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Narendra Singh Tomar Meet to Discuss Issue.

SP Kanpur (East), Rajkumar Agarwal said, "They spiked her drink and raped her. A case has been registered under section 328, 342, 363, 376 (d) of IPC and POCSO Act."

"Two members of the family of absconders have been detained for questioning," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Sikhs For Justice Announces $1 Million Aid for Protesting Farmers, Intelligence Agencies Vigilant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)