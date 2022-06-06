Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Kanpur Police on Monday issued a poster of 40 suspects allegedly involved in the clash that occurred on June 3, said UP Police.

The police issued posters on the basis of the CCTV footage, added the UP police.

The police appealed to the public to help in the search for the suspects. (ANI)

