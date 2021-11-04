Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): A total of 30 persons were tested positive for Zika Virus on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, informed Chief Medical Officer Dr Nepal Singh.

The tally for Zika Virus in Kanpur has gone up to 66 after 30 new cases were reported in the city.

"30 more people have tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total tally has gone up to 66," Chief Medical Officer said.

The first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on October 25. Later, the central government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. (ANI)

