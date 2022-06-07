Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Kanpur police on Monday refuted the reports of an attack on the police team that went to arrest an accused in the violence that occurred in the city on June 3, and termed the information "untrue and misleading".

The police official said that the team was, however, opposed by the accused's family members.

"Reports related to an attack on police team that went to arrest an accused under Bajaria PS limits are untrue and misleading. The team went for arrest which was opposed by the accused's family, but our force acted with restraint and arrested the accused," said AP Tiwari, Joint Commissioner on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kanpur Police on Monday issued a poster of 40 suspects allegedly involved in the clash that occurred on June 3, said UP Police.

The police issued posters on the basis of the CCTV footage, added the UP police.

The police appealed to the public to help in the search for the suspects.

Earlier, all accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial remand on Sunday in connection with the Kanpur violence case.

They were taken to District Jail in Kanpur by the police after they were sent on a 14-day remand.

A violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

As many as 36 persons were arrested and 3 FIRs have been registered in the Kanpur violence case and further investigations are underway.

Earlier on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police had said the main accused in the Kanpur violence case, Hayat Jaffar Hashmi has been arrested along with three other masterminds.

Four men involved in the conspiracy were identified, tracked, and arrested. "We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act, and NSA and their properties will be seized," the Kanpur CP said. (ANI)

