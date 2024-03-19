Kotdwar, Mar 19 (PTI) BJP candidate for the Garhwal (Pauri) Lok Sabha seat Anil Baluni has said Kanvashram, a holy site located 14 km from here, will be developed on the lines of Ayodhya.

Kanvashram is mentioned in the ancient Hindu scriptures as the birthplace of King Bharat from whom India derives its name "Bharatvarsha". It is also the place where sages Vishwamitra and Kanva meditated and subjected themselves to penance.

Baluni made the announcement here on Sunday during his first visit to the constituency after his candidature for the Lok Sabha seat was announced by the BJP.

He also held a roadshow from Kauria camp to Jhanda Chowk where he addressed a public meeting.

Baluni said if he gets the blessings of the people of Kotdwar, he will develop Kanvashram on the lines of Ayodhya so that people from all over the country and abroad come to visit it.

Remembering his long association with Kotdwar, he said 20 years ago, he had contested his first election for the Legislative Assembly from the city in Pauri Garhwal district.

He said the impressive turnout at his roadshow and the enthusiasm of people showed their unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The prime minister has a special attachment with Uttarakhand. People from the state occupy the highest posts in the country. He has announced that the decade belongs to Uttarakhand and the prime minister's dream is to take the state forward on the path of fast-paced development over the next five years," he said.

Former chief minister and BJP candidate from Haridwar Trivendra Singh Rawat also addressed the public meeting and said there is a strong wave in the favour of the BJP due to the leadership of Modi.

The Congress is neither getting candidates to contest the polls nor workers to go to people and ask for votes, he claimed.

