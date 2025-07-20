Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): A large number of Kanwariyas have reached Haridwar as the Kanwar Yatra enters its final stage, with the city packed with devotees gathering to collect holy Ganga water for offering to Lord Shiva.

Officials expect the total number of pilgrims to cross 3 crore by the end of Sunday.

The number of Dak Kanwariyas, those who return quickly after collecting water, is increasing, and police have implemented a traffic plan to manage the swelling crowds. From city roads to Har Ki Pauri, the entire area is filled with devotees and vehicles.

Pilgrims are arriving in large numbers via Nagla Imarti and heading to designated parking zones in Haridwar.

Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal said, "The third phase has started, which mainly involves traffic diversion, parking is activated, and several parking spaces are already full. Route diversion is underway, and the exit plan is also going. We are sure that we will organise a safe Kanwar yatra."

"The diversion plan was informed through media as well as QR code, and the kanwariyas are following it as well", he added.

The police officials informed that parking areas are now full, CCTV cameras have been installed across the area, and officials are monitoring the situation regularly. Toilets, drinking water, and health facilities have been arranged in the parking and Kanwar routes.

Authorities said the number of visitors is expected to cross 3 crore today and urged devotees to stay peaceful and begin their return after collecting water.

Pilgrims are coming from various states, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Har Ki Pauri is crowded with people collecting water from the Ganga. So far, over 2.5 crore Kanwariyas have already left for their destinations with the water. The remaining ones are mostly Dak Kanwariyas who return quickly after collecting water, and the police officials have been informed.

Some Kanwariyas told ANI that the arrangements made by the government are satisfactory and thanked the authorities for their efforts. (ANI)

