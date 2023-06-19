Meerut (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) Authorities in a few western Uttar Padesh districts have been directed not to allow possession of spears, tridents and other such objects during the Kanwar Yatra and ensure that no vulgar songs are played, officials said on Monday.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, who along with the acting Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar, held a meeting to review arrangements for the yatra, said medical facilities should be provided every five kilometres, along with halting camps.

The yatra, which begins in the first week of July, will witness thousands of Shiva devotees called Kanwariyas walking to their native places with holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar.

In a statement, the district authorities said Prasad gave a slew of guidelines to ensure that the yatra is conducted in a peaceful manner and adequate arrangements are made for the pilgrims.

The meeting was told that 'kanwars' exceeding 12-ft height, spears, tridents and similar objects should not be allowed in the yatra.

At the resting camps, care should be taken that the sound of the music played is within the permitted decibel level. The officials were also directed to take special care to ensure that "indecent" songs are not played during the yatra.

Officials were directed to behave politely with the pilgrims and make adequate arrangements for toilets and other amenities for the women Kanwariyas.

They should also keep a close eye on criminal elements, the officer said.

A watch should be kept on rumors being circulated on social media and the officials were directed to take strict action against those involved in such activities.

Western Uttar Pradesh has been divided into five zones for the yatra, the officials said.

Acting DGP Kumar said special attention has to be given to cleanliness on both sides of the yatra route and to ensure that it is plastic-free.

He also asked officials from Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi present at the meeting to share the numbers of officers associated with the yatra to establish coordination. A plan for traffic diversion, parking and setting up health camps was also prepared.

Prasad and Kumar later told reporters the meeting was organised on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The preparations were discussed with the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) from Uttarakhand, his Haryana counterpart and Inspector General of Police (Traffic), Delhi.

Top officials of the police and the administration of the ranges and districts covering the yatra route presented the status of preparation in their respective areas.

