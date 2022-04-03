Karauli (Rajasthan) [India], April 3 (ANI): The police have identified some suspects in connection with the clashes in Rajasthan's Karauli.

SS Indoliya, Superintendent of Police (SP), Karauli said that the situation is under control in the district where 30-35 people including six cops were injured in the Saturday incident.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: MBA Student Gets Honey Trapped on Dating App, Asked To Pay Rs 10,000 Ransom on Gpay.

"As many as 30-35 people were injured on Saturday. The overall situation is under control. Few suspected persons were identified. A case will be registered in this incident for a thorough probe," the SP

"Six police personnel also received injuries and a survey is being conducted to access losses," he said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Labourers From Punjab Injured by Terrorist in Pulwama.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on Saturday and the internet was shut down after stones were pelted during a religious procession that day. Section 144 was imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm on April 2 till 12 am on April 4.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm, April 2, till 12 am on April 4, in connection with a case of stone-pelting at a 'Shobha Yatra' (bike rally) in the city. Internet services have also been shut in the area on April 2 and 3 (till midnight)," said Karauli DM Rajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of the Karauli violence irrespective of their community so that everyone gets a message that only the rule of law will prevail in Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)