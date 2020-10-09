Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 9 (ANI): Congress leader Mahesh Joshi, who is the chief whip of the party in the state assembly, said on Friday that the state government would take strict action against land encroachers in the Karauli incident in Rajasthan in which a temple priest was allegedly burnt alive.

Joshi said he had spoken to the state police chief and the family will be provided security.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: 6 Injured, House Damaged After Gas Cylinder Explodes in Sabbavaram Town of Visakhapatnam.

"I have also spoken to the Director-General of Police (DGP). The family will be provided security and their demands will be discussed. I will write a letter to the Chief Minister, we would take strict action against land encroachers. The government will do justice," Joshi told ANI.

The temple priest succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night after he was allegedly burnt alive by few people during a scuffle over encroachment of temple land at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.

Also Read | Rain Alert: Heavy Rainfall Likely in Parts of East Coast, Karnataka and Telangana till October 12, Says IMD.

The police have arrested the main accused, Kailash Meena in connection with the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)