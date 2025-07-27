Kargil (Ladakh) [India], July 27 (ANI): As India commemorates the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army marked the occasion with a powerful demonstration of its evolving military capabilities and next-generation warfare technologies. It was held at the Kargil Battle School grounds in Drass, a town in the Kargil district of Ladakh.

The event showcased a diverse array of advanced vehicles, firepower assets, surveillance systems, and combat equipment, underscoring India's growing military strength and self-reliance.

The display highlighted the Army's operational readiness and adaptability in high-altitude warfare. In a special demonstration, the Army was also showcased in a combat role, symbolizing its preparedness for real-world scenarios.

Among the key attractions were cutting-edge tactical mobility vehicles designed for challenging terrain. Key vehicles are SMV Kapidhwaj and ATV Chetak. SMV Kapidhwaj is a high-mobility vehicle optimized for rapid troop and logistics movement in high-altitude areas. ATV Chetak is a compact, all-terrain vehicle that ensures last-mile access in snow-bound and rugged environments.

Recognizing the role of drones and robotics in modern warfare, the Army presented a range of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and surveillance drones. FPV and Q5/Q6 Drones are Lightweight systems for tactical operations and real-time situational awareness. Another effective drone is Q6 UAV; a versatile ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) platform, suited for mountainous regions. Trinetra UAV is an another modern drone, designated for rapid deployment and real-time monitoring. Asteria AT-15 is a Specially engineered drone for high-altitude ISR missions. Another drone displayed at the occasion is Switch RPAS. It is a tactical UAV providing persistent surveillance capabilities in mountainous terrain.

Bofors and Dhanus were also showcased by army in its powerful artillery systems. Bofors Gun is a battle-proven high-altitude artillery gun equipped with advanced navigation systems, pivotal during the 1999 Kargil conflict. Dhanush Artillery System is an indigenously developed gun with a longer range than Bofors.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Defence PRO Colonel Nishant Arvind said, "The Bofors gun proved its effectiveness during the 1999 Kargil War. It remains an important part of our artillery system even today. On the other hand, we have the Dhanush system; a 155mm, 45-caliber gun with a longer barrel, giving it superior range. We have introduced enhancements to the muzzle brake and added an automatic laying system, which allows for quicker and more accurate fire delivery. This significantly boosts our effectiveness in targeting the enemy."

"We have now transitioned from mass fire to precision fire. Not just the Indian Artillery, but all arms and services are progressing toward self-reliance. We are steadily enhancing our firing capabilities, logistics efficiency, and surveillance systems across the board," Colonel Arvind further said. (ANI)

